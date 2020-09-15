235 former military leaders support Trump, warn ‘our historic way of life is at stake’

A new letter bearing the names of 235 retired U.S. military leaders supports President Trump in what is described as arguably “the most important election since our country was founded.”

Retired Army and Air Force generals and Navy admirals were among those who signed the letter, which was released by the Trump campaign Monday. The former leaders warned against the dangers currently facing the nation, and claimed that President Trump is better equipped to handle them than his Democratic opponent.

“As senior leaders of America’s military, we took an oath to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the letter says. “At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once-in-a-century pandemic. As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers.”

The letter warns that those dangers include the growing acceptance of radical leftist ideology.

“With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake,” it says.

The retired leaders went on to claim that the Democratic party’s positions regarding border security, the Iran nuclear deal, and policing also threaten U.S. national security. – READ MORE

