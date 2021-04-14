$23+ Million For Zuckerberg’s Security While He Supports Anti-Police Black Lives Matter

According to a proxy filing on Friday, Facebook spent close to $25 million on security for its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg during the 2020 fiscal year.

The report disclosed that $13.4 million was used for personal security for Zuckerberg including security for when he traveled. An additional $10 million pre tax funds were used for security equipment and personnel to protect his family.

Facebook justifies the cost stating that because any negative press with Facebook is directly associated with Zuckerberg there is a need to ensure that he is protected.

“Increased costs in 2020 were primarily due to regular personal travel, costs relating to security protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, increased security coverage during the 2020 U.S. elections and other periods with increased security risk, and market increases in the costs of security personnel,” – statement from the filing – READ MORE

