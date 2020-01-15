21 Saudi students to be expelled after Pensacola attack investigators find jihadi posts and child porn on their computers

The investigation into a deadly shooting at a Pensacola military base resulted in the expulsion of 21 Saudi nationals who were military students over jihadi literature and child porn found on their computers.

Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters in a media briefing on Monday that the military students were found to have posted jihadist messages on social media, while others had contact with child pornography.

Three U.S. sailors were killed in the December mass attack and another eight Americans were wounded. Barr called the attack “an act of terrorism.”

The FBI found that the assailant had posted messages ahead of the attack that could have served as a warning. One message read "The countdown has begun," on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.