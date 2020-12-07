“2021 Will Be Catastrophic” – UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis As 270 Million People May Starve

While 2020 could be one for the record books, the UN is out with a new warning that a humanitarian catastrophe could be setting up for 2021.

World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley sounded the alarm at a United Nations General Assembly meeting Friday about the reemergence of the virus pandemic and resulting humanitarian crisis, reported RT News.

Beasley said a humanitarian catastrophe is developing with some 270 million people on the pathway towards “starvation.”

“2021 is literally going to be catastrophic, based on what we’re seeing at this stage in the game … because we’ve spent $19 trillion, that money may not, and will not most likely be available for 2021,” he said.

He added, “We’re now looking literally at 2021 being the worst humanitarian crisis year since the beginning of the United Nations, and we’re going to have to step up.” – READ MORE

