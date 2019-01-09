2020 WATCH: Kamala Harris writes new memoir and is ready to rescue ‘hot mess’ Washington

Sen. Kamala Harris has written a new memoir, and as far as the news media is concerned, it signals the start of her presidential campaign.

Published Tuesday, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” begins with a description of the California Democrat’s reaction to Hillary Clinton’s failed run for the White House, revealing that it caused her to eat an entire family-sized bag of Doritos.

“Didn’t share a single chip. But I did know this: one campaign was over, but another was about to begin, a campaign that called on us all to enlist. This time, a battle for the soul of our nation,” the author writes, calling her book a collection of ideas and viewpoints, rather than a policy platform.

Nonetheless, multiple news organizations already have declared that this is the “soft launch” for Ms. Harris and her 2020 candidacy — making her one of 40 potential Democratic hopefuls who could be in the mix.

“Harris launching book tour as 2020 speculation mounts,” noted The Hill, while Politico simply declared, “Kamala Harris readies her 2020 rollout.”

In an appearance Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Ms. Harris also had some choice words for the nation’s capital, quoting the opinion of her own mother about the state of Washington.

“I think she would say, what’s going on down there? It’s a hot mess,” Ms. Harris told host George Stephanopoulous. – READ MORE