Politics
2020 Watch: Julián Castro is Launching a New PAC
Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julián Castro may be taking the first steps ahead of a possible 2020 presidential run on Tuesday, when he officially launches a new political action committee (PAC) called Opportunity First.
Opportunity First will try to assist the Democratic Party’s efforts to retake the House of Representatives in 2018, by grooming young candidates.
Launching a PAC is generally a first formal step a candidate will take before running for president. Political pundits have consistently listed Castro as a possible candidate for president in 2020. – READ MORE
Is the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development taking the first step toward a 2020 presidential run?
