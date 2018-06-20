True Pundit

2020 Watch: Julián Castro Headed to Iowa This Weekend

Posted on by
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who is among the many Democrats rumored to be contemplating a 2020 presidential bid, will be headed to the key caucus state of Iowa on Saturday.

Castro will be addressing the College and Young Democrats of Iowa at their Hall of Fame After Party on June 23.

Iowa traditionally holds the nation’s first presidential caucus, and Castro’s upcoming event will undoubtedly be seen as laying the ground work for a possible presidential run by the former HUD secretary. – READ MORE

