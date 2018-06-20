2020 Watch: Julián Castro Headed to Iowa This Weekend

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who is among the many Democrats rumored to be contemplating a 2020 presidential bid, will be headed to the key caucus state of Iowa on Saturday.

Castro will be addressing the College and Young Democrats of Iowa at their Hall of Fame After Party on June 23.

Join us on Saturday for this event with special guest @JulianCastro! Among his many accomplishments, Castro is the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Obama Administration. Read more about him here: https://t.co/2O1SMMMBGn pic.twitter.com/S5sqDRl6Cm — CYDIowa (@CYDiowa) June 18, 2018

Iowa traditionally holds the nation's first presidential caucus, and Castro's upcoming event will undoubtedly be seen as laying the ground work for a possible presidential run by the former HUD secretary.

