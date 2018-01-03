2020 WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Has Raised An Absurd Amount Of Cash

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appears to be angling for a presidential run in 2020, raising historic amounts of money and grooming top political connections within the Democratic Party.

The Massachusetts senator has amassed a campaign war chest of nearly 13 million going into her re-election this year, an amount greater than nearly any senator in modern history.

Warren is adamant that her focus is on her re-election campaign for her Senate seat in 2018.

“I am running in 2018 for senator from Massachusetts,” the senator said in April. “I am deeply blessed that the people of the commonwealth sent me to Washington to fight for them, and that’s what I’ll keep on doing.” – READ MORE

