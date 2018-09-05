2020 WATCH: Bernie Sanders Savages Trump During Speech, Calls Him a ‘Pathological Liar’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim squarely at President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday at the AFL-CIO’s annual Labor Day breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He declared, “We have a president, and I say this with no joy in my heart, who is a pathological liar.”

Sanders said the president “works night and day on behalf of his fellow billionaires,” adding, “We have a president for cheap political reasons who is trying to divide us up,” as many outlets, including The Hill, reported.

2020 WATCH: @SenSanders – headlining the @NHAFLCIO Labor Day breakfast – calls @realDonaldTrump "a pathological liar….who is "trying to divide us up." trying to divide us up," But Sanders makes no reference to a possible second Democratic presidential bid #NHPolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/uC7XIODsQ9 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 3, 2018

He also said Trump has been teaching people to “hate other people because they may have been born in a different country, color of their skin is different, their religion is different, their sexual orientation may be different.”– READ MORE

On Wednesday, Amazon made a rare statement in response to political attacks made by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who has repeatedly claimed for months that the company has poor working conditions.

“We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers,” Amazon said in a statement. “To date he has still not seen an FC for himself.”

“While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people,” Amazon continued. “No one knows what it’s like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That’s why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience.”

Sanders responded by firing off multiple tweets and by writing a nearly 1,000-word statement criticizing the company, saying, “All over this country, many Amazon employees, who work for the wealthiest person on Earth, are paid wages so low they can’t make ends meet.” – READ MORE