2020 VISION? Hillary shares Hanukkah message — with photo from White House

Hillary Clinton still has the White House on her mind.

The former first lady and failed 2016 presidential candidate tweeted out a Hanukkah message to her followers on Sunday, and included a photo from a White House ceremony when she was an occupant there.

Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah! 🕎 pic.twitter.com/Vu0tROLraB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 22, 2019

“Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah!” she wrote, along with a photo that shows President Bill Clinton’s arm around her shoulder.

It’s not the first time Hillary has sent holiday wishes with blasts from the past.

Last year, she shared a Christmas greeting on Twitter and included a photo from her time as First Lady. – READ MORE