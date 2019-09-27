2020 VISION? Hillary rock-star treatment at progressive group — profile rises as Trump faces impeachment inquiry (VIDEO)

Former first lady Hillary Clinton received a wild standing ovation at the 50-year anniversary celebration for NARAL, a nonprofit that advocates for abortions.

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue introduced the “rightful 45th president of the United States” to the 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner on Thursday at the Capitol Hilton in D.C., where the twice-failed presidential candidate pontificated about President Trump with told-you-sos and her sage advice for the future.

The speech is one of many Clinton appearances scheduled in the coming weeks, purportedly to promote a new book, that will attention from Democrats vying for the presidential nomination and fuel speculation she’s running a shadow campaign to mount a surprise rematch with Trump in 2020.

“This occupant of the Oval Office poses a clear and present danger to our future, to our democracy,” Clinton said in DC Thursday. “This is not a political statement, it’s a harsh reality, which is why the speaker has acted, because it goes to the core of our values, our strength, our freedom, our security, our prosperity.” – READ MORE