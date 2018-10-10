2020: Stormy Daniels Not Sure if She’ll Endorse Michael Avenatti

Stormy Daniels Told Cnn’s Don Lemon On Monday Evening That She Is Not Sure If She Will Endorse Her Lawyer, Michael Avenatti, If He Runs For President In 2020.

“I’m not going to say if I’m going to endorse him or not because I want to know who the other candidates are,” Daniels said, joking that she could even run against him.

Daniels added: “Somewhere, Michael Avenatti just fainted.”

She earlier told Lemon that she thought Avenatti is “definitely cut out to be a politician” because “he’s made a lot of difference in a lot of lives” and has the “charisma” and the “smarts.” – READ MORE