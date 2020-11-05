2020 Sets All-Time Gun Sales Record

With the election looming, 2020 became the all-time best year for gun sales in American history.

More than 16.5 million guns were sold through the month of October, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis of FBI data released on Monday. That’s about 1.6 million more than all of 2016—the previous record holder. It also represents four million more sales than in 2019—an increase of over 33 percent. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the gun industry’s trade group, also estimated nearly seven million people purchased a gun for the first time between January and October.

The record sales come during a year in which Americans have faced a pandemic, economic downturn, prisoner releases, racial tension, and rioting. Those factors, as well as a contentious presidential election, have driven sales throughout the year, according to industry experts. And those gun sales—especially to new owners—are now likely to drive votes.

“This much is clear as we head into Election Day: Americans of all political persuasions are exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and doing so in record numbers,” NSSF spokesman Mark Oliva said in a statement.- READ MORE

