2020 Poll: Millionaires Prefer Biden Over Trump

American millionaires prefer former Vice President Joe Biden in head-to-head matchup with incumbent President Donald Trump, according to a new survey by CNBC.

The poll, conducted by the Spectrem Group on CNBC’s behalf, asked 750 individuals with “investable assets” of more than $1 million who they would want to see win the 2020 presidential election. Respondents were given the option between Trump and a handful of the top Democrat presidential hopefuls, including Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), among others.

Biden, who to date has centered his bid for the Democrat nomination on his “middle class Joe” image, was the clear favorite among the millionaires surveyed. The former vice president led Trump in a hypothetical matchup 53 percent to 39 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

"I think what it tells us is that millionaires think that Biden is better against Trump than the other candidates," George Walper, the president of Spectrem Group, said upon the poll's release.