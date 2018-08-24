2020 odds: Trump favored more than every other challenger combined

Despite a wave of troubling headlines, President Trump’s odds of winning re-election have surged and are far higher than any challenger, according to a leading online gambling site.

What’s more, said BetOnline.ag, more gamblers are betting on a Trump victory than on every single other competitor of either party, of which the site lists 45.

Trump currently stands as a 3/2 bet to win re-election. His closest challenger is California Sen. Kamala Harris, listed at 10-1.

Hillary Clinton has dropped to 66-1, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, 14-1, former Vice President Joe Biden, 16-1, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 50-1.- READ MORE

Though there are plenty of voters on both sides of the ideological divide who’ve had more than enough of Hillary Clinton over the years, the failed presidential candidate simply refuses to fully fade away from the political scene.

In fact, NBC News just reported that the former secretary of state and 2016 Democrat nominee will be jumping “back into the fray” to help fundraise for the Democrat Party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Clinton is reportedly scheduled to headline at least three events on behalf of the Democratic National Committee — to be held in Chicago, New York and San Francisco — events that are being billed as “intimate dinners with discussion,” open for those willing to make a hefty donation to the party.

Sources close to Clinton also suggested that she is planning to hold fundraisers on behalf of certain female candidates. Clinton’s political organization, Onward Together, has also been making contributions to Democrat congressional candidates challenging incumbent Republicans in districts Clinton won in 2016.

To be sure, the Democrats could certainly use some help on the fundraising front, as the latest reports indicate that the DNC is getting trounced in that respect by the Republican National Committee. – READ MORE