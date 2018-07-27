2020?: Michael Avenatti to Give Dem Speech in Iowa

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti will speak at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding in August, according to an announcement from his Twitter account.

The dinner is a traditional presidential campaign stepping stone, giving potential candidates an opportunity to connect with Democratic activists in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

I look forward to speaking at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding next month. Extremely honored to be included as one of the speakers. It promises to be a great event as always! #Basta #FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 26, 2018

The lawyer has previously said that he is considering a presidential run, tweeting earlier this month that he would run if no Democratic candidates could beat President Trump. – READ MORE

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who is representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump, decried the president as a “Manchurian candidate” during a speech outside the White House on Tuesday.

“Our troops didn’t die in Yorktown, didn’t take Normandy beach, didn’t rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House,” Avenatti said during the speech, the text of which he posted on Twitter.

The lawyer spoke in front of a rally protesting Trump’s controversial remarks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

“Our troops didn't die in Yorktown, didn't take Normandy beach, didn't rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House.” My speech in front of the White House moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eFYWuzzxaN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 18, 2018

Trump has faced bipartisan backlash for downplaying Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and siding with Putin’s denial of the meddling over the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community. – READ MORE

