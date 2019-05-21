2020 Dems look to Jimmy Carter as campaign role model: ‘A guiding light and inspiration’

The ever-expanding field of Democratic presidential candidates includes a number of fresh faces, but it is the oldest living former president who is providing significant influence.

President Jimmy Carter, 94, has already met with 2020 hopefuls including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. His ideas and his character are serving as models.

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HIP SURGERY

“He won because he worked so hard, and he had a message of truth and honesty. I think about him all the time,” Klobuchar told the Associated Press. She believes Carter, who served one term from 1977-1981, was “ahead of his time” when it came to issues such as climate change and health care.

Booker called Carter a “guiding light and inspiration.” Buttigieg described him as “an extraordinary person.” Even President Trump has consulted with Carter about issues such as relations with China. Each of them said the discussion was friendly. – READ MORE

