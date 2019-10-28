2020 Democrats Refuse To Give Trump Credit For Killing ISIS Leader

The field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates refused to give President Donald Trump any credit for authorizing a raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which resulted in his death.

The majority of the candidates – except for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – took to Twitter where they released statements about U.S. forces killing al-Baghdadi.

It is worth noting that Harris weighed in on the matter during an appearance on CNN where gave credit to “the men and women who have been doing the work every day.” CNN added: “Trump, Harris said, has lost credibility when it comes to his relationship with the intelligence community.”

Even FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, who is not a fan of the president, noted how absurd it was that the political Left could not even give Trump a win on the issue.

"It really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist," Silver wrote.