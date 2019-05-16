2020 Democrat Known for Relationship With Syrian Dictator Claims Trump Admin Is Doing What Al Qaeda Wants

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) faced backlash after placing Trump administration officials on a list with the terrorist group Al Qaeda.

Over the past few weeks, tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated. President Donald Trump ordered an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers, and 120,000 American soldiers to position themselves near Iran, but has come short of authorizing a land invasion. Although the Americans have said nothing of war, Iranian officials claim the Trump administration has started a “psychological war.”

Although Iran has been taking steps to re-up their nuclear capabilities and has been hostile to U.S. allies in the region, especially Israel, Gabbard doesn’t want to see things escalate into war.

In a campaign video for her 2020 presidential bid, Gabbard claimed that Trump was doing exactly what “neo-cons and neo-libs” wanted. She claimed that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and National Security Advisor John Bolton were doing what Al Qaeda wants.

Many others also claimed it was hypocritical for Gabbard to talk about the negative influence of leaders in the Middle East, considering she has met with Syrian Dictator Bashar al Assad and refuses to call him a war criminal — even though he used chemical weapons on his own people.