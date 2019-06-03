2020 Dem Claims Stacey Abrams Would Have Won GA Governor Race ‘If This Country Wasn’t Racist’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) claimed the only thing that kept Stacey Abrams from winning the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018 was racism.

During a CNN town hall on Sunday night, Moulton also pushed the narrative that Abrams had the election stolen, except he didn’t place the blame on Kemp. Instead, he claimed that her loss was proof that America is a “racist” country. He also claimed that votes from black Americans are being suppressed.

“We have a problem with racism in America today. If this country wasn’t racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor. Because people of color are being systemically denied the most basic right in a democracy, which is the right to vote. That’s why we need a new voting rights act in America.”

Moulton also tied his claims that America is a racist country into the criminal justice system. There is a disproportionately high percentage of black Americans in U.S. prisons. President Donald Trump pushed federal criminal justice reform — the First Step Act — to reduce the sentences of nonviolent drug offenders in the U.S. – READ MORE