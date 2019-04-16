2020 Dem Candidate Andrew Yang Casts Himself As The Opposite Of Trump Because … Math?

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang drew a crowd in Washington, D.C., Monday as he held a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, telling those gathered that the opposite of President Donald Trump is “an Asian man who likes math.”

The rally attracted about 500 people, according to the Washington Examiner. Students from George Washington University, American University, and Georgetown University attended the rally wearing Yang 2020 attire and hats that said “MATH,” according to Business Insider, a talking point that Yang emphasized throughout the rally.

Now that’s a rally. Had a blast. 😀Washington D.C. we will be back soon!! 👍🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/Xxby1vKJoY — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 16, 2019

“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” Yang told the gathered crowds, Business Insider reports.

The 44-year-old candidate took the stage shouting, “Yang Gang! Yes, yes, holy crap,” according to the Washington Examiner. Yang is a self-professed entrepreneur who started Venture for America, a non profit meant to “help bring talented young entrepreneurs to create thousands of jobs in Detroit, Cleveland, St. Louis, Birmingham, Baltimore and other cities around the country,” Yang wrote in an op-ed to CNN.

Despite his lack of political background, Yang touts his technologically savvy campaign and his mathematical skills as a sign that America needs a new approach to politics, Business Insider reports. The publication compared Yang’s unique approach to that of Trump’s campaign, and Yang himself said, “Make America Think Harder,” according to the Washington Examiner.

We had a blast at the Andrew Yang rally in DC (even though it was crazy windy)! #Yang2020 #YangGang pic.twitter.com/1Cf8z2AQD8 — Jessica Wales (@GirlofBirkenau) April 15, 2019

“I’m going to be the first president to use PowerPoint at the State of the Union,” he said, referencing his technological approach reflected in the Quick Response codes given to attendees at the rally, Business Insider reported.

Yang wants to implement a system of universal basic income, “The Freedom Dividend,” that gives every American $1,000 a month, the Washington Examiner reports.

Yang repeatedly used the phrases “I look at the numbers” and “math,” to which the crowds would begin chanting,”MATH!”

Yang reportedly urged them to continue chanting, saying, “Chant my name! Chant my name!”

Yang has also said that he wants to implement a digital social credit system, much like the one used in China, to award citizens for “participating in a town fair,” “fixing a neighbor’s appliance” or “tutoring a student, as Yang’s campaign website reveals.

