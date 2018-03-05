2016 School Shooter Chose Target For Lack Of Armed Security

A new report shows South Carolina teenager Jesse Osborn, accused of the fatal 2016 school shooting at Townville Elementary in Greenville, chose his target because no armed guards were on the school’s campus.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the 14-year-old Osborn, hoping to outdo the casualty numbers of previous mass shooters at Columbine High, Sandy Hook Elementary, and Virginia Tech, meticulously planned his rampage on his Instagram account six days before he allegedly fired upon the Townville grade school playground.

Osborn killed one 6-year-old at the school and his own father at home before going on the rampage. Two other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting.

Osborn wrote prior to the Sept. 28, 2016 shooting a reference to Sandy Hook killer, Adam Lanza, and noted that he wanted to kill “Atleast 40.” The information was revealed during a five-day hearing that began Feb. 12. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1