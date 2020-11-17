20 Shot, 1 Dead In Bloody Chicago Weekend Where Children Were Hit By Gunfire

A total of 20 people were shot, one fatally, from Friday to Sunday during another violent weekend in Chicago.

A 16-year-old boy was hit with a bullet in the leg, a 12-year-old boy was shot by a friend after handling a gun inside a residence and a girl, 14, was shot in the shoulder during a shooting at a dance studio, according to CBS Chicago. February Burage, 28, was killed after he was shot in the head while walking on a city sidewalk, the local outlet reported.

Another man was found dead after a reported backyard scuffle, but authorities did not indicate whether the individual was killed by gunfire, according to CBS Chicago. Other shooting victims were hit in the back, legs, groin, torso, foot, wrist and shoulder, but were in treatment for their injuries, CBS Chicago reported.

Those shot over the weekend ranged in age from 12 to 54, according to CBS Chicago.

A total of 43 people were shot and six were killed during shooting incidents the weekend prior, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Four teenage boys between the ages of 15 and 17 were hit by bullets throughout the three-day period, the local outlet reported.