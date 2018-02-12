$20 Billion Hidden In The Swamp: Feds Redact 255,000 Salaries

The only thing the bureaucratic resistance hates more than President Trump is the disclosure of their own salaries. It’s a classic case of the bureaucracy protecting the bureaucracy, underscoring the resistance faced by the new administration.

Recently, Open the Books filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (pictured) for all federal employee names, titles, agencies, salaries, and bonus information.

We’ve captured and posted online this data for the past 11 years. For the first time, we found missing information throughout the federal payroll disclosures. Here’s a sample of what we discovered from the FY2017 records:

254,839 federal salaries were redacted in the federal civil service payroll (just 3,416 salaries were redacted in FY2016).

in the federal civil service payroll (just 3,416 salaries were redacted in FY2016). 68 federal departments redacted salaries . Even small agencies like the National Transportation Services Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation redacted millions of dollars in salaries.

. Even small agencies like the National Transportation Services Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation redacted millions of dollars in salaries. $20 billion in estimated payroll now lacks transparency.

in estimated payroll now lacks transparency. A 7,360 percent increase in opacity hides one out of every five federal salaries.

Who’s the bureaucrat in charge? Not a Trump appointee – the president doesn’t even have a current nominee at OPM. So, the buck stops with new acting Director Kathleen McGettigan, a 25-year staffer who assumed the position because she was the next in line, not because the White House appointed her. – READ MORE

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Breitbart News Daily host and Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle on Thursday that the “stench of the swamp is sucking in everyone on Capitol Hill,” regarding the Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell deal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) struck a deal to fund the government for two years and raise the debt limit for one year. Conservative lawmakers and free-market activist groups slammed the Schumer-McConnell deal for massively increasing government spending.

The budget deal between Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell will increase defense and domestic spending by roughly $400 billion over the next two years; the Defense Department’s budget will rise by $80 billion and domestic spending will increase by $63 billion in 2018 alone. The budget deal will also raise the debt ceiling for one year.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said, “This spending proposal is disgusting and reckless — the biggest spending increase since 2009. I urge every American to speak out against this fiscal insanity.”

“The stench of the swamp is sucking in everyone on Capitol Hill, even some conservatives because they want to fund the military.” Meadows argued. – READ MORE