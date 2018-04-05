2 Students in Elementary School Choir Kneel for Anthem at MLB Game

Two young girls exercising their rights @SafecoField ✊ pic.twitter.com/jOOYxnHoSM — Louis Penna (@louispenna) April 1, 2018

Two elementary school students kneeled on the field during the pregame national anthem ceremony at a Seattle Mariners game.

A video posted on Twitter by a fan at the game, Louis Penna, showed the two girls kneeling – across from the military honor guard presenting two American flags — as they performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” Saturday with the student choir from Seattle’s Mount View Elementary School.

Seattle’s Highline Public Schools said in a statement to the Huffington Post: “Obviously, the school district respects the First Amendment rights of our students … [it’s an] individual act by the students.” – READ MORE

