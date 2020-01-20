2 Hawaii officers shot, killed after responding to assault call, officials say

Two police officers in Hawaii were killed Sunday, Gov. David Ige confirmed, after they reportedly responded to an assault call at a Honolulu home.

The officers encountered a man with a firearm who opened fire near the base of Diamond Head, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Sunday night, authorities said that two females and the suspect were unaccounted for after the shooting.

The two officers who were killed have been identified as Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez and Kekaulike Kalama, both of whom had less than 10 years each on the force, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said at a news conference.

She identified the suspect as Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel.

Local media said the 68-year-old suspect was evicted in the morning before he stabbed his female landlord.

The man, who had a history of run-ins with police, allegedly opened fire on the responding officers, reports added.

A neighbor told The Associated Press she saw the landlord, Lois Cain, being loaded into an ambulance with knife wounds.