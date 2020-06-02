2 banks burn to ground in San Diego suburb as protests turn to violence, looting

The violent unrest gripping the nation spread Saturday night to a suburb of San Diego, where rioters burned two banks to the ground and looted and destroyed many other businesses.

Peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned into riots as night fell on La Mesa, a suburb of about 60,000 people east of San Diego, leaving a trail of destruction.

They torched the Chase and Union banks next door to each other, Fox 5 reported.

Images showed the fire engulfing one bank, leaving behind a gutted skeleton of lumber and twisted metal by morning.

Windows were smashed at many businesses, including a Goodwill store, a real-estate office and a popular bar. – READ MORE

