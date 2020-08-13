1984 Interview Explains the ‘Ideological Subversion’ of America

“Maybe we’ll wake up and this will all be a bad dream.”

I think that’s the sentiment of many these days. Our world seemingly changed overnight and many of us just long to go back to the piddly struggle of getting up every day to drive to work.

The trouble is, it’s unlikely we’re going back, and an old interview circulating on the internet tells us why. The interview features Yuri Bezmenov, a former communist and KGB public relations man, interviewed in 1984 by G. Edward Griffin. The abridged interview in the clip below focuses on “ideological subversion,” which Bezmenov describes in the following way:

To change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite of the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country. It’s a great brainwashing process which goes very slow, and its divided in four basic stages.

The first of these stages is what Bezmenov calls “demoralization.” This stage is the longest and it lays the groundwork for the other three, slowly undermining the ideology of a nation through its education system.

Bezmenov notes that “most of it is done by Americans to Americans, thanks to lack of moral standards.” Bezmenov didn’t live long enough to hear the term “cancel culture,” where neighbors, friends, and celebrities rise up against others for expressing opinions that were acceptable only a few years ago, but which are now politically incorrect, but he seems to have understood its meaning perfectly. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --