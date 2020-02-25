1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ US Olympic hockey players attend President Trump’s rally wearing ‘Keep America Great’ hats — and Trump haters lose it

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team will forever carry the moniker “Miracle on Ice” after defeating the practically unbeatable Soviet Union squad 4-3 in a shocking, thrilling upset on the way to a gold medal that captured the imaginations and lifted the spirits of millions of Americans.

But on Friday night — the eve of the 40th anniversary of what’s been called the greatest sports moment of the 20th century — members of the team appeared onstage with President Donald Trump at his Las Vegas rally.

And most of the former players wore red “Keep America Great” hats.

From one of the team’s Twitter photos and video of the players onstage, it appears at least three of the players did not wear the hats. – READ MORE

