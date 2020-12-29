18-Year-Old American Girl Jailed For “Selfish & Arrogant” Breach Of COVID Curfew In Cayman Islands

An American college student has been jailed by the Royal Cayman Islands Police for blatantly violating COVID-19 restrictions, according to CBS News.

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old college student at Mercer University in Georgia, was slapped with a two-month sentence for violating quarantine to attend her boyfriend’s jet ski competition.

Mack’s attorney Jonathan Hughes told CBS:

“Whilst it was our hope that Skylar would be able to return home to resume her studies in January, we accept the decision of the court and look forward to receiving its written reasons in due course,” Hughes said.

Along with Mack, her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, was also sentenced to two months by the Cayman Islands Grand Court for breaking quarantine.

After flying to Grand Cayman in late November, Mack was ordered by authorities to self-isolate for two weeks and given a wristband to track her movements. She signed a document to remain inside for the quarantine’s duration, but on day number two, she was spotted at a jet ski competition with Ramgeet, who lives on the island, without the wristband. – READ MORE

