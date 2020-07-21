18 Chicago Cops Injured in Riot and Activists Scream ‘Police Brutality’

There was a riot around the statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago’s Grant Park on Friday. The Chicago police surrounded the statue and protected city property as they were supposed to do. The “peaceful demonstrators” threw rocks, bottles, and shot fireworks at the cops as they feel they must.

Some of the rioters were apparently roughed up by Chicago’s finest. Eighteen cops were injured. It was, after all, a riot. When police are getting pelted with objects (many of them not in riot gear), there are going to be injuries.

Activists and politicians apparently believe you can have a nice, quiet, peaceful riot that’s orderly and predictable.

ABC7 Chicago: The clash with protesters has sparked outrage among elected officials across the city and state.

“I think the Chicago Police Department hit a new low,” said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

State Sen. Robert Peters said, “The city felt a need to protect this statue instead of its people.”

The ACLU also denounced the police department’s actions, calling on the mayor to provide a full public accounting.

“We’d like to see an explanation of why the police thought, they decided to use chemicals and batons, and reports of pulling people off their bicycles to police this event,” said Colleen Connell, of the ACLU of Illinois. – READ MORE

