173 House Republicans Move to Condemn Adam Schiff as Floor Vote Approaches

One-hundred and seventy-three House Republicans have backed a motion Friday to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as Republicans remain poised to force a vote on the bill next week.

Over 170 House Republicans, or 88 percent, have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. As of Friday night, only 24 House Republicans have yet to cosponsor the bill. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for reading a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump into the record.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs wanted to force a vote on the legislation this week but delayed the move after House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) passed away. The Arizona conservative will reportedly force the vote Monday night.

The legislation to condemn Rep. Schiff has quickly gained support from House GOP across the political spectrum. House Freedom Caucus conservatives, moderates, and House Republican leadership have all cosponsored the legislation. – READ MORE