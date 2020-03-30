170 Ventilators Shipped To California Didn’t Work, But Instead Of Blaming Trump, Governor Had Them Fixed

Nearly two hundred ventilators sent to California from the federal government needed repairs, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Saturday. Yet instead of taking the opportunity to bash Trump, Newsom said he sent the ventilators to be repaired and that they would be returned – working – on Monday.

Newsom said during a press conference that the ventilators had been sent by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and that they were being repaired by Bloom Energy, The Hill reported

“Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety, we got a car and a truck,” Newsom said after he toured the facility where the ventilators would be repaired. “We had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they are quite literally working on those ventilators right now.”

On Twitter, Newsom said the ventilators were expected to be fixed and back in Los Angeles on Monday.

“That’s the spirit of CA,” he added.

Newsom said he learned about the ventilator issues after visiting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) last week, The Hill reported. – READ MORE

