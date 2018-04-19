170 lawmakers sign resolution calling for Pruitt’s resignation

A group of 131 representatives and 39 senators signed a resolution introduced Wednesday that calls for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign.

The resolution states that the co-signers have “no confidence in the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and [are] calling for the immediate resignation of the Administrator.”

Highlighted within the resolution are concerns about Pruitt’s use of taxpayer money, “dramatic” budget cuts and waivers given to employees to work at connected companies while still employed by the EPA.

“The Agency is hemorrhaging staff and experts needed to protect the health, safety, and livelihood of millions of people of the United States, with more than 700 employees of the Agency having left or been forced outof the Agency during his tenure as Administrator,” reads the resolution. – READ MORE

