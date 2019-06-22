17 illegals wander through military bombing range

order Patrol agents rescued more than a dozen illegal immigrants who strolled onto a military bombing range in Arizona Monday night and got lost.

Officials said the 17 illegal immigrants who lost their way are lucky they weren’t blown to smithereens or consumed by the unforgiving desert, though they will be prosecuted for immigration violations.View image on Twitter

#YumaSector agents rescued 8 adults and 9 juveniles after they became lost in the bombing range Monday night. @CBP #SouthwestBorder Details: https://t.co/NsCcQjy268 pic.twitter.com/QyIrNZkvG8 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 19, 2019

“This particular area is especially dangerous for illegal border crossers due to the remoteness of the location,” Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik said in a media release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “In addition to the complete lack of adequate infrastructure to stop this occurrence, illegal aliens must contend with the summer heat and the dangers of military training in the area.”

Emergency services in Mexico relayed a call to Border Patrol around 10:10 p.m. Monday night from a group of illegal immigrants – eight adults and nine minors – lost in the desert after crossing into the country. Agents immediately launched a search and located the illegal immigrants 20 minutes later, about 30 miles east of San Luis in the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range. – read more