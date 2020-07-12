150 Minneapolis Police Officers Want ‘Duty Disability’ for PTSD over Protests

At least 150 Minneapolis police officers have filed for disability, citing post-traumatic stress disorder as their reason for leaving following weeks of crime and turmoil after George Floyd’s death.

The disability claims come as the city grapples with an uptick in crime and elected officials try to dismantle the police department while trying to create a more holistic approach to public safety, the Associated Press reported.

Attorney Ron Meuser, without mentioning George Floyd’s death and the riots that followed as the cause for the disability requests, said the past two months have “pushed many officers to their breaking point.”

“I’m seeing PTSD symptoms of officers with highly diminished capacity to live and socialize, extraordinary rates of divorce, and alcohol dependency – just to cope. It is an emotional crisis that cannot and should not continue,” he said in a statement.

Meuser noted that many of the officers filing for disability were at the Minneapolis Department’s Third Precinct the night police left the building before rioters torched the building. – READ MORE

