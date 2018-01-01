15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death by ‘Child Migrant’ in Drug Store

A 15-year-old girl in the German town of Kandel was stabbed to death by her Afghan ex-boyfriend in a local drug store, shocking locals.

The attack occurred earlier this week and saw Afghan asylum seeker Abdul D. stab 15-year-old Mia repeatedly with a kitchen knife until customers were able to drag him off her and hold him until police arrived, Bild reports.

According to investigators, the incident came as a result of a dispute between the asylum seeker and the victim, who no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. The parents of the victim also told police that Abdul D. had threatened their daughter earlier this month, and had told her he was going to “take care” of her.

Abdul came to Germany in April 2016 illegally claiming to be an unaccompanied minor seeking asylum. Investigators say they are in the process of trying to determine whether or not Abdul lied about his age when he entered the country. – READ MORE

