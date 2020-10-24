15 Shot, 3 Killed In Two Days In New York City

Over a dozen people were shot and three were killed in two days in New York City as violence continues to fester.

A total of 15 people were hit with bullets, three fatally, between Wednesday and Thursday in the city, according to the New York Post. Eleven were gunned down in six separate incidents on Wednesday alone, the Post reported.

Victim Aaron Santiago, 23, was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting near his Bronx home, according to the Post. An hour before Santiago was killed another man was murdered in a drive-by shooting that left five others wounded, the New York outlet reported.

A 28-year-old old man was also killed after he was riddled with bullets outside of an apartment complex, according to the Post.

Shootings were up 127% in the Boroughs for the month of September with murders rising 40% compared to 2019, New York City Police Department crime statistics revealed. Burglary was up 42% in the city, while rape was down 19%, the data showed.