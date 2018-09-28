140 House Democrats Refuse to Condemn Illegal Aliens Voting

About 140 House Democrats Voted “present” Or Against A resolution Condemning Localities Across The United States For Giving Illegal Aliens And Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Local Elections.

On Wednesday, about 71 Democrats and one Republican — Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) — voted against House Resolution 1071, which admonishes localities for giving illegal aliens and noncitizens voting rights.

Another 69 House Democrats voted “present” on the resolution, while 49 Democrats joined 230 House Republicans to support the measure.

The resolution calls out localities for giving local voting rights to illegal aliens and noncitizens, noting that giving noncitizens the right to vote disenfranchises American citizens from the electoral process. – READ MORE

A United States District Court Judge Dismissed The Lawsuit Which Challenged The Texas Voter Id Law, Announced Attorney General Ken Paxton Late Monday.

The 2017 Texas voter ID law (SB 5) cleared its final hurdle when the Fifth Circuit honored a request made last month by the opponents of the state’s voter ID law to dismiss any remaining claims since the matter was settled and there was nothing left to pursue in this case. This marked the end of seven years of litigation over the state’s attempts to enact a voter ID law.

“I’m proud of the successful fight my office waged to defend Texas’ voter ID law,” saidPaxton in a prepared statement. “With this major legal victory, voter ID requirements remain in place going forward to prevent fraud and ensure that election results accurately reflect the will of Texas voters.”

In August 2017, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos issued a permanent injunction against SB 5, saying it did not fully ameliorate “discriminatory features” of SB 14, the original 2011 voter ID law, which SB 5 was created to replace.

SB 14 required one of seven state-approved forms of photo identification to vote. The Texas law was challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Obama administration as flawed and discriminatory against Hispanics and African-American voters. In 2014, Ramos threw out SB 14. The state appealed the ruling to the Fifth Circuit which largely upheld the Ramos opinion, although they ordered a temporary voter ID solution for Texas in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE