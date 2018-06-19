14-Year-Old ‘Separated’ from Parents Forever by Hit & Run Illegal

As far as the media is concerned, illegal immigration isn’t really a crime, even if you bring your child along with you to face the dangers of inhospitable terrain and more inhospitable cartel-affiliated human traffickers. Nobody bothers to mention that maybe — just maybe — this doesn’t exactly make you the greatest parent in the world.

Another thing they’re not going to be talking about is how parents in Michigan have been permanently “separated” from their son, all thanks to a hit-and-run driver who’s in this country illegally. USA Radio Networks’ Wayne Allyn Root noticed it, though.

“This AMERICAN boy just got ‘separated’ from his parents forever by illegal alien who speaks only Spanish in our country,” Root tweeted. “Do any liberals care? Of course not.”

According to the Detroit News, 21-year-old Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda was arraigned Thursday in the hit-and-run death of 14-year-old Justin Lee in Wixom, Michigan.

“Police said Justin, a freshman at Walled Lake Western High School, was riding a friend’s bike on Potter Road near Flamingo Street on Monday night when witnesses said he was struck by a blue Honda Odyssey minivan that immediately sped away,” the newspaper reported.

“The minivan had been driven in excess of speed limits and was on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred, knocking Lee into a ditch … The teen later was pronounced dead at an area hospital.”

Cerda, a Mexican national who worked at a local Burrito King restaurant, was charged with reckless driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident, which could result in 15 years behind bars. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was set at $350,000. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1