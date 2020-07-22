14+ People Shot Near Chicago Funeral Home; Feds Planning To Deploy To City

Over a dozen people were shot near a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon as a group of people left a funeral.

“People in a black vehicle opened fire on the group as they left the funeral, said … at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene,” The Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Fourteen people were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said. Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.”

The news comes after Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.”

“Mr. President or not—I don’t care one bit what your name is,” Lightfoot added. “I will not allow troops in Chicago, and I will do everything in my power to stop you.”

“Our democracy is at stake, and I’ll be darned if I’m going to let anybody – even if their name is Mr. President – bring those kind of troops to our city and try to take on our residents,” Lightfoot claimed during an MSNBC on Monday night. “That’s not going to happen in Chicago. And I’m going to use every tool at my disposal to stop them.” – READ MORE

