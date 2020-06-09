132 Chicago Police Officers Injured During Riots

One hundred and thirty-two police Chicago police officers were injured during this weekend’s riots after George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis Police custody.

WLS reported that the city’s 911 center took more than 65,000 calls, mostly for looting, over the past 24 hours — about 50,000 more calls than average.

Police who responded to the looting and the rioting made 699 arrests on Sunday, primarily for looting.

There were also 48 shootings and 17 homicides, CBS Chicago reported.

In his address to the media, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the Chicago Police are grieving with the Floyd family. – READ MORE

