13-Year-Old Girl Charged After Falsely Accusing Teacher Of Sexual Assault

In late September, a 13-year-old student at Anderson High School in Ohio claimed a teacher at the school grabbed her right arm, unzipped her hoodie, and touched her breasts in a classroom.

The teenager also claimed that when the teacher let her go, he said, “if you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.”

Neither the teacher nor the student have been named in news reports about the incident. At least one media outlet, Fox 19, is still referring to the girl as a “victim” even though she has now been charged with “first degree making false alarms,” a misdemeanor.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, but cleared to return to teaching after police determined the accusations against him were false.

On October 11, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released a statement saying the investigation was concluded.

“As a result of the investigation it was determined that no criminal or inappropriate activity of any kind occurred, and that the alleged incident was fabricated by the accuser. Forest Hills School District and Anderson High School are aware of the situation, and the investigation into the false accusations is ongoing,” the statement said. – READ MORE