13 Days After Alleged Hate Crime Attack, ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hands Over ‘Limited And Redacted’ Phone Records To Cops

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett reportedly handed over “limited and redacted” phone records to the Chicago Police Department on Monday, 13 days after Smollett was allegedly the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime carried out by supporters of President Donald Trump in downtown Chicago.

“Phone records from Jussie’s manager were sent to police on Feb. 5 and Jussie’s records were sent over this morning. Both were sent to Chief of Staff to the Superintendent of Police Robert Boik, who confirmed receipt,” a spokesperson for Smollett told the New York Post in an email on Monday.

“They have Jussie’s records from within an hour of the incident. The police confirmed receipt of the records at [2:28 p.m. EST],” the spokesperson added.

According to Fox 32 Chicago’s Rafer Weigel, the records were “limited and redacted.”

The Chicago Police Department “received cell phone records today from Smollett’s camp. They were limited and redacted but detectives will analyze them and be in touch with if they have any other questions,” Weigel wrote in a tweet on Monday evening.

The police department asked Smollett and his manger Brandon Z. Moore to hand over their phone records to corroborate the very serious alleged attack. The actor said he was on the phone with Moore at the time of the ambush. – READ MORE