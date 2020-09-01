12 Human Smuggling Stash Houses Busted near Texas Border in 10 Days

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 12 human smuggling stash house operations during a ten-day period ending August 27. The raids on the stash houses led to the arrest of 229 migrants.

Officials report the last incident of this series of raids occurred on August 27 when Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents and Laredo Police Department officers began surveillance on a suspected human smuggling stash house on Juarez Avenue in the city of Laredo, Texas. While watching the house, a Laredo police officer observed a person sneaking through a hole in the fence to gain access to the house. The officers detained the man and Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration interview, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents determined the intercepted man to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. They arrested the man for an immigration violation.

The LPD officers then conducted a welfare check on the residence located in a well-known human smuggling area of the city.

After making entry into the home, Border Patrol agents found 20 people packed into the home. “None were wearing any personal protective equipment,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. The agents conducted immigration interviews and identified all 20 as illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala. The agents took all 20 into custody pending further investigation. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --