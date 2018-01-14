11-year-old girl allowed to use medical marijuana at school

An 11-year-old girl who is suffering from leukemia can now use medicinal marijuana at her elementary school.

A federal judge gave the ruling Friday after the girl’s parents sued their daughter’s school district.

Ashley Surin was diagnosed with leukemia in December of 2008.

Her parents say there were side-effects to the chemotherapy and other medical treatments that brought on seizures.

“We administered chemotherapy to her for days, weeks, months,” said Jim Surin, Ashley Surin’s father.

Surin has been using a medical marijuana foot patch and rubbing oil with positive results.

“Her brain used to be like in a cloud, and now she can think clearer and she’s more alert,” said Maureen Surin, the girl’s mother. – READ MORE

Former Rep. Ron Paul hit out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday over his decision to roll back an Obama-era policy that led to a hands-off approach when dealing with marijuana in states where it has been legalized, and called for Sessions to resign.

The new policy allows federal prosecutors to decide how to prioritize resources to crack down on states that have allowed adults to posses recreational pot.

“He represents something that is so un-American as far as I’m concerned,” Paul told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. “The war on drugs, to me, is a war on liberty.” – READ MORE