True Pundit

Crime

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

Posted on by
Share:

Eleven MS-13 gang members have been charged with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park last year.

The boys went missing within weeks of the other between August and September of 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors said the gang members first lured Edvin Escobar Mendez, 17, to his death because they suspected he was working with a rival gang.

They then killed 14-year-old Sergio Arita Trimino who they believed was cooperating with authorities, the federal indictment states.

“Sergio’s mother, Karla Triminio, told News4 that one night in September he walked to a dumpster outside their apartment to throw out the trash,” WRC reported.

“He never came back,” his mother said.

Edvin and Sergio’s bodies were found buried in the park in March 2017, after they had gone missing in late 2016.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens
11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

'He never came back,' his mother said.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: