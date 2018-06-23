11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens

Eleven MS-13 gang members have been charged with the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teenage boys whose bodies were found in a Fairfax County, Virginia, park last year.

The boys went missing within weeks of the other between August and September of 2016.

According to an indictment unsealed Friday, prosecutors said the gang members first lured Edvin Escobar Mendez, 17, to his death because they suspected he was working with a rival gang.

They then killed 14-year-old Sergio Arita Trimino who they believed was cooperating with authorities, the federal indictment states.

“Sergio’s mother, Karla Triminio, told News4 that one night in September he walked to a dumpster outside their apartment to throw out the trash,” WRC reported.

“He never came back,” his mother said.

Breaking: 11 MS-13 Gang members charged in federal indictment for kidnapping and murders of 2 teenage boys, 14 and 17. Their bodies were found in Northern Virginia's Holmes Run Park in March of 2017. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GAtbffdeN9 — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) June 22, 2018

Edvin and Sergio's bodies were found buried in the park in March 2017, after they had gone missing in late 2016.

11 MS-13 Gang Members Charged in the Brutal Slaying of 2 Virginian Teens