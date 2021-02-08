11 Iranians arrested in Arizona after jumping US-Mexico border

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 11 Iranian citizens after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona Monday evening.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered the group near San Luis – a city in the southwest corner of Arizona – around 6 p.m. near County 21st Street and the Salinity Canal.

Agents determined the group had entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico. The group was arrested and taken into custody. The CBP said the group consisted of five females and six males, all from Iran.

The CBP said Yuma Sector agents regularly encounter people from all over the world crossing the border illegally, including people from “Special Interest Countries.”

In the last few years, Border Patrol agents at the Yuma Sector have apprehended more illegal crossers from Iran than all other Border Patrol sectors combined. Since October, Yuma Sector agents have apprehended 14 Iranian nationals. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --