101-Year-Old Italian Man Leaves Hospital After Beating Coronavirus

A 101-year-old Italian man born during the Spanish flu pandemic left the hospital on Thursday after beating the Chinese coronavirus.

An Italian man – known as Mr. P. – battled the infection and won, according to a report by the local media outlet Rimini Today, which added Mr. P. has been discharged from a hospital in Rimini, Italy, and has returned home to his family.

“This morning, I was given some news,” said Rimini’s vice mayor, Gloria Lisi. “Mr. P., positive of Covid-19, was discharged from the Infermi hospital in Rimini and returned home.”

“Mr. P. from Rimini was born in 1919, in the midst of another tragic world pandemic,” added Lisi.

The vice mayor had been referring to the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed tens of millions of people around the world between 1918 and 1920. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --