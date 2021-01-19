1000s Denounce COVID Lockdown In Amsterdam As Chaos Unfolds At “Unauthorized” Gathering

Multiple anti-lockdown demonstrations were observed in Europe over the weekend. The largest one was seen in the Austrian capital, Vienna, Saturday, where at least 10,000 people marched against new coronavirus restrictions. Then thousands more were seen in Amsterdam, the Netherlands’ capital, denouncing new restrictive measures against their freedoms imposed by the government.

On Saturday, the demonstration in Vienna was mostly peaceful, even with a massive crowd. As for protests in Amsterdam, well, many clashed with riot police in an unauthorized demonstration.

According to Reuters, the unauthorized gathering was around the Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum art galleries on Sunday.

People were waving flags and carrying signs the read: “Freedom: stop this siege” and singing “What do we want? Freedom!”.

Many of the anti-lockdown protesters wore no masks nor practiced safe social distancing measures, such as standing six feet apart from one another. – READ MORE

